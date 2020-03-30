 
 
 

Dallas County COVID-19 Response Fund

 

Online donations are subject to a fee of 5.99%.  This fee is composed of the credit card fee (2.99%) and the technology vendor fee (3%). During the donation process, you will be asked if you would like to cover this fee. If you select yes, this fee will be added to your total. Your entire contribution is tax-deductible, including the processing fee.

 

 

Jenna-Wade Fowler

Executive Assistant, Relationships

214-750-4226

jfowler@cftexas.org

 

To receive another copy of your donation receipt, please fill out the form below.