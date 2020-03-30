Dallas County COVID-19 Response Fund

Online donations are subject to a fee of 5.99%. This fee is composed of the credit card fee (2.99%) and the technology vendor fee (3%). During the donation process, you will be asked if you would like to cover this fee. If you select yes, this fee will be added to your total. Your entire contribution is tax-deductible, including the processing fee.
Jenna-Wade Fowler
Executive Assistant, Relationships
214-750-4226
jfowler@cftexas.org
To receive another copy of your donation receipt, please fill out the form below.